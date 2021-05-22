'Prove It!': Navjot Sidhu Furious As Amarinder Singh Hints He May Join AAP

"Prove one meeting that I've had with another party's leader?!" Navjot Sidhu tells Amarinder Singh (File)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been critical of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the desecration issue, today challenged him to prove that he had met any leader of other party for switching sides.

The Amritsar MLA also said he had never asked anyone for any post but was offered cabinet berths many times.

In his latest tweet, Navjot Sidhu also uploaded a video in which he showed his pictures with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Navjot Sidhu has been critical of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month quashed a probe into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident, which had taken place during a protest against the desecration of a religious text in Punjab's Faridkot.

The Punjab Chief Minister too had slammed Navjot Sidhu, calling his outbursts "total indiscipline" and suggesting that he may be leaving for the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Prove one meeting that I have had with another party's leader?! I have never asked anyone for any post till date. All I seek is Punjab's prosperity!! Was invited & offered cabinet berths many times but I did not accept. Now, our esteemed high command has intervened, will wait," said Navjot Sidhu in a tweet today.

Both Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu had met over tea in March following reports that the Congress central leadership had been trying to rehabilitate the Amritsar MLA who had resigned as minister after he was divested of the Local Bodies portfolio in 2019.

After the meeting, Amarinder Singh had then expressed confidence that Navjot Sidhu would be back in his cabinet.

Navjot Sidhu had joined the Congress after leaving the BJP before the 2017 Assembly polls.



