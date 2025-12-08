"Listen Carefully": Navjot Kaur Sidhu Clarifies "Rs 500 Crore" Remark After Political Storm

Navjot Kaur Sidhu -- the wife of cricketer-turned -politician Navjot Singh Sidhu -- has issued a detailed clarification on social media platform X after her explosive comment that "the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the Chief Minister" triggered a nationwide political uproar and sharp attacks from the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and even the Congress.

In a post, the former MLA wrote: "I am shocked to see the twist given to a straight comment saying that our Congress party has never demanded anything from us. On being asked about Navjot becoming a CM face from any other party, I stated that we have no money to offer for a CM post. Listen carefully."

The original remark came on December 6 while she was speaking to reporters after meeting Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Asked why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not returning to active politics, she said her husband would re-enter the fray only if the Congress officially declares him the Chief Ministerial face for 2027. Then she said they lacked the Rs 500 crore to "buy" the post - a statement widely interpreted as an allegation of moneybag politics inside the Congress.

The comment instantly backfired. AAP leaders questioned whether the "Rs 500 crore suitcase" goes to the high command or Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP's Sunil Jakhar and Tarun Chugh called it proof of Congress's "institutionalised corruption".

Even within the Congress, Sukhjinder Randhawa slammed the Sidhus for "anti-party" activities.

With her clarification, Navjot Kaur attempted to shift the context, insisting she only meant that the couple would never pay money to any other party for a leadership role. The damage, though, appears to have been done, as rivals continue to weaponise the remark ahead of the crucial 2027 Punjab elections.