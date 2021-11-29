'Proud': Trinamool's Two Rajya Sabha Members Unfazed Over Suspension

Trinamool MP Dola Sen said they would continue to speak up

Following their suspension from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the winter session, Trinamool Congress MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri said they are proud that they raised their voices in support of the farmers and slammed the centre over "lawlessness".

Twelve Rajya Sabha members, including Ms Sen and Ms Chettri, have been suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their "misconduct and unruly behaviour" during the Monsoon session.

"Total lawlessness is there, total Tuglak Shahi is there under centre. No Constitution is there and we condemn the attack on democracy. We feel proud to be suspended after we raised our voices as Opposition in the Parliament in favour of farmers, people of the country and the Constitution. Let them suspend us a thousand times, we will raise our voices under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee," Dola Sen told ANI here.

Shanta Chhetri said, "I am not sad with this ruling. This decision has been taken all of a sudden and 12 MPs have been suspended. I am proud to be suspended as we are soldiers of Mamata Banerjee and are voicing people's opinions. This is just dictatorship."

On the first day of its business for the Winter Session, Rajya Sabha today suspended 12 members for the remaining part of the current session on account of ''unruly and violent behaviour'' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from Trinamool and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, and Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

Condemning the ''unwarranted and undemocratic'' suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, floor leaders of Opposition parties of the Upper House said they will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the government's "authoritarian decision".