'Proud Moment': Naveen Patnaik On Droupadi Murmu's Presidential Candidacy

Droupadi Murmu will be the first person from Odisha to occupy the presidential post if elected. (File)

Expressing his happiness over the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as the BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee, BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it was a proud moment for the people of his state.

"I was delighted when Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of Odisha," Mr Patnaik said in a tweet while congratulating Ms Murmu on her candidature.

Mr Patnaik further said he is sure that Ms Murmu "will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country."

The BJP on Tuesday named Ms Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election, sending out a significant political message after elevating a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, to the top post five years back.

BJP president J P Nadda announced her name at a press conference following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Ms Murmu, 64, a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

