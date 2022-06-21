Draupadi Murmu, Former Jharkhand Governor, Is BJP's Choice For President

Draupadi Murmu, the former Governor of Jharkhand, has been named as the BJP's choice for the post of President. Ms Murmu, a tribal from Odisha, will be pitted against former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who has been named as the opposition candidate. If elected, the 64-year-old will be the first tribal woman to become the President of India.

Ms Murmu, 64, was a strong contender for the post before the 2017 presidential elections. But on the occasion, then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, was named as the government's candidate for the post.

The first woman Governor of Jharkhand, Draupadi Murmu started her political career as a councilor, later becoming the Vice-Chairperson of Rairangpur National Advisory Council.

A two-time BJP legislator from Odisha, Ms Murmu was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the Biju Janata Dal or BJD ruled the state with the support of BJP.

