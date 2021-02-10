Slogans In Parliament As PM Talks Farm Laws, Congress, Trinamool Walk Out

Slogans In Parliament As PM Talks Farm Laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the the Motion of Thanks on the President's address was overtaken by angry protests from the opposition as he mentioned "farmers". The Congress, after a huge altercation, walked out shortly after the Prime Minister said the slogan-shouting "was a planned strategy to drown out reason and hide the truth".

The protests started as the Prime Minister, after speaking of Covid 19, switched to farm laws, saying, "This government and the Parliament respects farmers and will always continue to respect them".

The opposition which has shredded him over the last two days for comments like "Andolanjeevi" and "parjeevi (parasites)" made during his last address, broke out in protests. As Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the members to calm down, PM Modi said, "The farm laws will not bring down any farmers. No mandi has been shut or Minimum Support Prices have been stopped".

"Minimum Support prices have been increased after the farm laws were formed. Moreover, farmers can now sell their goods wherever they want," he added.

Admitting that change will "always raise doubt", he tagged it with the "andolanjivi" jibe.

There were strong words for the Congress, which the BJP has repeatedly accused of instigating farmers. "No matter how much you try to sabotage it, you will fail to do so, because the truth is out there, that the farmers have not lost anything since the laws came into effect," PM Modi said without naming the Congress.

Then he went on to add: "The Congress today is a confused and divided party. It has reduced itself to this.Such a confused party cannot help the country or anyone... You want to shout inside Parliament, just as you do outside, then please go ahead, but hiding behind lies will never get you anywhere.