Protests At Several Mandis Against New Procurement Norms: Farmers' Body

The farmers' body claimed that memorandums were submitted all over the country. (File)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday claimed that protests were held at several mandis against the new quality specifications and procurement norms proposed by the Food Corporation of India.

The Morcha, which is leading the agitation against the Centre's new agri laws, said the new specifications and norms are a direct attack on the procurement regime and the ongoing protests.

"In addition to being unresponsive to protesting farmers' legitimate demands, the Government of India's Food Corporation of India has brought in new quality specifications and procurement norms in a direct attack on the procurement regime and the ongoing protests".

According to reports, the FCI is deliberating strong quality controls and is proposing revision of specifications for food grains procurement.

The SKM claimed that memorandums were submitted all over the country.

"In Punjab, farmer unions joined hands with representatives of Arhtiya Association at several places during their protest today. At many locations like Sangrur, Barnala, Jagraon, Rampura and other places, protest meetings were organised against the new FCI guidelines," it said.

"Memorandums were also submitted to Deputy Commissioners. Similarly, in Kurukshetra and Sirsa in Haryana, ''mandi'' secretaries received memoranda addressed to the prime minister. Reports are coming in about such protests in Uttar Pradesh also," the SKM said in a statement.

Hundreds of farmers are camping at Delh's borders points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws and make a new one that would ensure legal guarantee on the MSP.