Protesters Surround House Of Zubeen Garg's Manager In Assam, Seek Answers

A large number of protesters surrounded the house of the manager of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Assam's Guwahati today. The iconic singer's death in Singapore has devastated fans and well-wishers.

The protest happened while the Assam Police's special investigating team (SIT), which is probing the singer's death, conducted separate raids at the houses of Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma.

An SIT team visited the Geetanagar house of Mr Mahanta, where none of his family members, except for two helpers, were present.

Another team went to Mr Sharma's apartment in Dhirenpara and found it locked. The apartment's lock was broken in the presence of a magistrate, and a search was conducted by the team.

Mr Sharma's mother, brother and sister also lived in the apartment, but they were not seen since the day Zubeen Garg died, according to residents of the building.

The Assam government has formed a 10-member SIT led by Special DGP MP Gupta to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19. Zubeen Garg had gone there to perform in the festival.