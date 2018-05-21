Protest By Jharkhand Disom Party Disrupts Train Services In East India The Jharkhand Disom Party has called the dawn-to-dusk bandh in Jharkhand, Bengal, Assam and Odisha in association with some other outfits to demand 'Sarna Dharma' as a religion.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT 8 passenger trains were cancelled and 3 express trains diverted after protests by Jharkhand Disom Party Kolkata: Train services in various parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand were disrupted today as a result of a bandh or shutdown called by the Jharkhand Disom Party, demanding recognition of tribals' 'Sarna Dharma' as a religion, a South Eastern Railway official said.



Sarna Dharma is centred around the worship of nature.



The Jharkhand Disom Party has called the dawn-to-dusk bandh in Jharkhand, Bengal, Assam and Odisha in association with some other outfits to demand 'Sarna Dharma' as a religion.



At least eight passenger trains were cancelled and three express trains, including New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express and Puri-New Delhi Purshottam Express were diverted through different routes, the South Eastern Railway spokesman said.



The South Eastern Railway spokesman also said the railway has short-terminated five other passenger trains at different stations in its Adra division owing to blockades at several stations by bandh supporters.



Bandh supporters blocked train movement at Kantadih, Indrabil and Madhukunda stations in Purulia district of West Bengal, the spokesman said.





