Prostitution Racket Busted At Visakhapatnam Spa, 3 Arrested

The Visakhapatnam City Police's Task Force, in a joint operation with the 3rd Town police, conducted a raid on a prominent wellness centre near VIP Road, leading to the arrest of two spa managers and a customer on charges of running an illegal prostitution racket under the guise of providing massage services.

The raid on the Orchid Wellness & Spa Centre took place at approximately 6:30 PM on November 4, following credible information that the facility was violating government rules and engaging in illegal activities.

Upon entering the premises, Task Force and police personnel apprehended two men who attempted to flee. They were identified as the centre's administrators, Kalluru Pavan Kumar (36) and Jana Srinivas (35).

Both confessed that under the banner of a licensed spa run by owners Kasireddy Arun Kumar and Rahul, they were instructing women via WhatsApp messages to provide sexual services to customers for money. They admitted that approximately Rs 3,000 was being collected from each customer for the illicit service.

During the subsequent search of the rooms, one male customer, Cheeli Ramachandra Prasad (43), was found with a female worker. A total of nine victimised women were found at the premises and taken into police protection.

The police seized crucial evidence from the spot, including cash of Rs 7,000, three mobile phones (one iPhone 13, one Nothing Phone, and one Samsung phone).

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law. The two main owners, Kasireddy Arun Kumar and Rahul, have been named as accused in the case, and the police have initiated a manhunt to trace and apprehend them.

​The arrested individuals, the two managers and the customer are being held, and further investigation is underway by the Visakhapatnam City Police to uncover the full extent of the organised racket.