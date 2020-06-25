'Proposed Bihar Film City Should Be Named After Sushant Singh Rajput':Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav met the actor's family members at their residence and paid floral tributes.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday demanded that the proposed film city in Rajgir, Nalanda district, be named after late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mr Yadav, accompanied by RJD's Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh and his elder brother Tej Pratap, met the actor's family members at their residence at Rajiv Nagar in Patna and paid floral tributes.

The RJD heir-apparent and younger son of party supremo Lalu Prasad said Mr Rajput has made the people of Bihar proud with his achievements in his short career span.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The proposed film city in Bihar should be named after Sushant Singh Rajput."

Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death has sparked an intense debate on nepotism in the film industry.

Several prominent personalities have visited the actor's residence in Patna over the past few days and extended their condolences.

Earlier, BJP MP and Bhojpur superstar Manoj Tiwari had favoured a CBI inquiry into the death of Mr Rajput and remarked that those hailing from small towns have always faced discrimination in the tinsel town.

"I would urge Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to do the needful by recommending a CBI inquiry. There must be a high-level investigation into the circumstances that drove the young actor to suicide," said

Mr Tiwari after meeting the actor's bereaved family members here on June 22.