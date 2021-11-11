Property Dealer Found Dead In Delhi's Chhattarpur

The man was found dead at his house, police said. (Representational)

The body of a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head was found inside a house in south Delhi's Chhattarpur on Thursday morning, police said.

The man has been identified as Sanjiv Sejwal, a property dealer by profession, they said.

The police said they received a call around 4:45 am from a woman who said Sejwal had shot himself on the fourth floor of the Rajpur JMD Estate building in Chhattarpur.

Sejwal came to the flat around 9 pm on Wednesday, the police said, adding that there were other people with him and they were partying.

"Sejwal was found dead at the spot and a revolver was also found there. Forensic examination of the crime scene has been done. We are investigating the matter from all angles," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Mandava Harsha Vardhan said.

The victim is survived by his wife and kids. There is a bullet injury mark on his head. No note has been recovered from the spot, the police added.