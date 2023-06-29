Procter & Gamble To Set Up Rs 2,000 Crore Manufacturing Unit In India

The new facility spans 50,000 square meters in Sanand, Gujarat. (Representational)

Procter & Gamble India said it would invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The company will manufacture digestive products that are part of parent P&G's global healthcare product portfolio at the facility, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facility will be operational in the next few years and become a global export hub for P&G, the Whisper sanitary napkin maker said.

The new facility spans 50,000 square meters in Sanand, Gujarat, and the investment is through an unlisted company and won't affect any listed public companies within the P&G group in India.