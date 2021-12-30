Probe Team's Clean Chit To Security Forces In Hyderpora Encounter Wrong: Farooq Abdullah

"The police report is wrong," Farooq Abdullah said (File)

The "clean chit" given to the security forces by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Team in the Hyderpora encounter is "wrong", National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah today said, demanding a judicial probe into the incident.

"The police report is wrong. The police have done it to save themselves. They had killed them and there is no doubt about it," Farooq Abdullah told reporters, adding, a judicial probe should be announced to bring out the truth of the Hyderpora encounter.

"The Police should not work like this where they cause pain to the hearts of people," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

Three civilians were killed in the Hyderpora encounter.

Asked about the Delimitation Commission's draft report, Farooq Abdullah said the National Conference has framed a response to the report and will submit it soon.

"We have framed a response to the delimitation panel's report, which will be submitted to the Commission. It will be made public soon," the Member of Parliament from Srinagar added.