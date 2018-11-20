Probe Team To Question Akshay Kumar In Punjab Sacrilege Cases

Akshay Kumar will be questioned by Punjab police's Special Investigation Team on Monday. (File)

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police investigating incidents of sacrilege and the subsequent firing in 2015, is likely to question Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in Chandigarh on Wednesday, in connection with an alleged deal mediated by the actor between self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.



Punjab Police sources said Mr Kumar had moved a request that he be allowed to meet the SIT officials in Chandigarh instead of Amritsar, where he had been originally summoned.



Questioned by the probe team on Tuesday, Mr Badal said he had never met Mr Kumar outside Punjab and alleged that his questioning was a political sham..



Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was questioned by the probe team in November 16. The senior Badal said he had not ordered firing on protesters agitating against the sacrilege incidents in October 2015.



Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said earlier that his government had no role in the summons issued to the Badals and Mr Kumar.