Video: Sukhbir Singh Badal's Apology With Folded Hands Over Sacrilege Cases

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today apologized for failing to arrest the culprits in the 2015 sacrilege cases when his party ruled Punjab in alliance with the BJP.

His apology came at an event to celebrate the party's foundation day in Amritsar.

Submitting myself to the Guru's will in the precinct of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest religio-temporal seat of the Sikh quom, I sincerely and unconditionally seek forgiveness of the Khalsa Panth that heinous act of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji happened during Akali…

"Submitting myself to the Guru's will in the precinct of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest religio-temporal seat of the Sikh quom, I sincerely and unconditionally seek forgiveness of the Khalsa Panth that heinous act of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji happened during Akali govt," he said with folded hands.

He also expressed regret that they couldn't defeat the "conspiracies" that compelled them to hand over the probe to the CBI.

"I also apologize that we couldn't apprehend and punish the culprits during the brief remaining part of our tenure. I am very sad that we couldn't understand and defeat the conspiracies of some so called Panthic individuals and organisations and allowed them to compel us to handover the probe to the CBI," said the 61-year-old leader.

He said these incidents remain the "most painful events" in his life and that of his father Parkash Singh Badal.

Akali Dal was in power in Punjab for a decade since 2007 with Parkash Badal as the Chief Minister. During this period, the party faced criticism over various issues including desecration incidents of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 and the killing of two protesters.

Sukhbir Badal also appealed to those who had left the party to return for an "united" Khalsa Panth.

"Only a united Khalsa Panth under a united Akali flag can defeat the massive challenge posed by the enemies of the Panth and Punjab. I appeal to all of you to respond to my appeal for a homecoming," he added.

Following his appeal, two senior former leaders - Des Raj Dhugga and Jasvir Singh Ghuman - joined the party along with their supporters. They had switched to the Samyukt Akali Dal, the party said.