Sukhbir Singh Badal In Wheelchair Serves Punishment At Golden Temple

Former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has started serving the religious punishment given to him by the highest temporal body of Sikhs in a sacrilege case. The chief of the Akali Dal sat in a wheelchair at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar this morning, wearing a plaque around his neck and holding a spear, showed visuals.

Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, brother-in-law of Mr Badal, began his sentence by washing utensils at the Golden Temple.

Mr Badal has been sentenced by the Akal Takht to perform as a 'sewadar' and given clean duty in the kitchen and toilet at several gurdwaras for favouring Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Five high priests of the Sikhs yesterday declared the quantum of 'tankhah', a religious punishment for misconduct.

Mr Badal along with leaders and core committee members of Akali Dal, who were cabinet members in 2015, have been directed to clean the bathrooms at the Golden Temple for an hour from noon. They will take a bath after the cleaning duty and serve langar.

His father and former chief minister of Punjab, late Parkash Singh Badal, has also been stripped of the Fakhr-e-Qaum (pride of the Sikh community) honour that was bestowed on him in 2011 for services to the community.