"Probe EVM Scam Discretely," Gujarat Police Gets Election Body 'Fake Letter' Gandhinagar police today registered a case of forgery against the unidentified sender.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Similar letters were received by police in other districts too, and EC has taken note: Officials Ahmedabad: Police in various districts of Gujarat have received a fake letter, purportedly from the Election Commission of India, asking for a "discreet inquiry" into an EVM machine "scam."



Gandhinagar police today registered a case of forgery against the unidentified sender.



"We received the letter on May 25, purportedly from the EC, asking for a "discreet inquiry" into EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) scam and a "confidential report", Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh Yadav said.



"The letter appeared to be fake, and after confirming that with the state election commission, we registered an FIR today," Mr Yadav said.



A case under IPC section 465 (forgery) was registered and police were probing who sent the letter, he said.



Similar letters were received by police in some other districts too, and the EC has taken note of this, the SP said. The letter received by Gandhinagar police also bore a fake signature of the deputy chief electoral officer of Gujarat.



"If there is a problem with EVM machine, then under the confidential police inquiry, you should investigate scam of the EVM machine...You should send us effective report of the EVM machine scam within 30 days anyhow...You have to keep this report completely confidential," the letter read.



There were no elections scheduled in Gujarat this month. The letter didn't refer to any particular election, the officer said.



