On Run For 10 Years, Man Wanted In Asaram Bapu Case Arrested From Noida

Surat Crime Branch in Gujarat has arrested Tamraj Shahu, a most-wanted fugitive in the high-profile Asaram Bapu and Narayan Sai rape case, after a decade on the run.

Shahu, who was involved in attacks on key witnesses, was apprehended from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He had multiple serious criminal charges against him, including acid attacks, attempted murders, and homicide.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot during a press conference said that the Tamraj Shahu, a resident of Chhattisgarh, led a gang that carried out violent attacks on witnesses in the Asaram Bapu case.

The gang specialised in acid attacks, stabbings, and gunfire assaults. Shahu would first rent a house near the victim's residence, monitor their movements, and then strike at an opportune moment before fleeing.

To evade capture, Shahu converted to Christianity, changed his identity, and settled in Noida. He had nine serious criminal cases registered against him in multiple states.

Police officials revealed that Shahu was one of Asaram Bapu's closest associates and played a key role in intimidating and attacking those who spoke against the self-styled godman. At one point, he even attempted to acquire an AK-47 rifle to carry out more attacks.

Following Asaram's arrest, Shahu went underground, constantly changing identities and relocating across states to avoid detection. The authorities had declared a Rs 50,000 bounty for information leading to his capture.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said that investigations are now focused on identifying those who provided shelter and financial assistance to Shahu over the years.

Authorities will also probe how many times Shahu met Asaram Bapu and take legal action against anyone who helped him evade justice. Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, widely known as Asaram Bapu, is an Indian spiritual leader who, by 2013, had established over 400 ashrams and 40 schools across India and abroad.

However, his reputation has been marred by multiple legal issues, including allegations of land encroachment, sexual assault, and witness tampering.

In August 2013, a 16-year-old girl accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her at his ashram near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The victim's parents filed a complaint, leading to Asaram's arrest on August 31, 2013.

Subsequently, in April 2018, a Jodhpur court convicted Asaram for the rape of the minor, sentencing him to life imprisonment under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Further allegations emerged in October 2013 when a Surat-based woman, a former disciple, accused Asaram of repeated sexual assaults between 2001 and 2006 at his ashram in Motera, Ahmedabad.

This led to another legal case, culminating in January 2023 when a Gandhinagar court convicted Asaram for rape, marking his second conviction on such charges. In addition to these convictions, Asaram's son, Narayan Sai, faced similar accusations.

In 2013, two sisters from Surat alleged that Asaram and Narayan had sexually assaulted them during the mid-2000s. The elder sister accused Asaram, while the younger sister accused Narayan of assaults at the Surat ashram between 2002 and 2005.

In April 2019, Narayan was convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape and unnatural offences, and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)