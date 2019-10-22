Central Probe Agency Enforcement Directorate Arrests Gangster Iqbal Mirchi's Alleged Aide Humayun Merchant

Humayun Merchant was arrested in Mumbai under the provision of PMLA (Representational)

The Enforcement Directorate or ED has arrested Humayun Merchant, stated to be an aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said today.

They said Humayun Merchant was arrested in Mumbai under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA on Monday night. He will be produced before a special court for further custody, they said.

Humayun Merchant is stated to be an aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who was a close associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

He is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate with regard to alleged illegal real estate deals of Mirchi and his family.

The central agency has arrested two other people in this case early this month.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party or NCP leader Praful Patel has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the case last week.



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.