Probe Agency ED Raids Premises Linked To Shiv Sena MLA In Money-Laundering Case

The searches are being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at 10 locations linked to Mr Sarnaik in Thane and Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mumbai:

Central probe agency Enforcement Directorate raided premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra today in connection with a money-laundering case, official sources said.

They said the searches are being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at 10 locations linked to Mr Sarnaik in Thane and Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The searches are being conducted on the Tops group (a company in the business of providing security) promoters and related people, including some politicians," an official source told news agency Press Trust of India.

Mr Sarnaik represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
 

