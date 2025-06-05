Advertisement
Probe Agency ED Raids 10 Places In Delhi-NCR In Rs 190 Crore Bank Fraud

The case pertains to Shri Sidhdata Ispat Private Limited and others in which Bank of Baroda (former Dena Bank) is claimed to have been defrauded.

Probe Agency ED Raids 10 Places In Delhi-NCR In Rs 190 Crore Bank Fraud
At least 10 locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida in UP and Panipat in Haryana are being searched.
New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 190 crore, official sources said.

The case pertains to Shri Sidhdata Ispat Private Limited and others in which Bank of Baroda (former Dena Bank) is claimed to have been defrauded, they said.

At least ten locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Panipat in Haryana are being searched.

These locations are linked to the directors, promoters, partners, auditors, and other conspirators associated with the company which is being investigated in a Rs 190 crore worth alleged bank loan fraud case, they said.

The company manufacturers cold and hold rolled steel products. The promoters could not be contacted immediately for a comment on the ED action against them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

