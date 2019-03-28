Pro-Khalistan Terrorist, Accused In 2006 Jalandhar Blast, Arrested

Amrik's Indian passport expired but he managed to get a new passport, the police said. (Representational)

The Counter Intelligence Wing on Thursday arrested a terrorist, named Amrik Singh, belonging to pro-Khalistan groups.

Amrik Singh alias Manga belongs to Sarih, Jalandhar and is now a Ugandan citizen. He had entered India through Nepal and was living illegally for the last two years in his village. He has been arrested following an intelligence input from Adda Jandiala, according to a statement.

AIG Counter Intelligence, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that the accused was wanted in the twin blasts case at Jalandhar Bus Stand carried out by Satnam Singh alias Satta Lasuri on April 28, 2006 and May 24, 2006. Two cases were registered in Jalandhar in this regard.

Mr Khakh said that Pakistan-based KZF Commander Ranjeet Singh Neeta and USA-based Balwinder Singh Posi had masterminded the blasts along with Amrik Singh. Three persons were killed in the first blast, while the accused failed to execute the second bomb properly, he said.

"During preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that he was involved in the extremist activities from 1992 to 1995. Amrik had a close association with infamous terrorists Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa Heran wala of KCF who provided him one revolver and one Pistol, which he had used for some dacoity-related incidents in the year 1995", added Mr Khakh.

He further said that in 1998, Amrik and his six associates killed one person Harwinder Singh Bhola at Guru Nagar of Jalandhar due to latter's affair with the sister of his friend.

In this case, they were sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 imposed by the court of additional district and sessions Judge GK Roy. Later, Amrik jumped his parole and managed to fly to Uganda from India.

Mr Khakh stated that in 2003, Amrik's Indian passport expired but he managed to get a new passport with his father's name Harmail Singh and by mentioning wrong birth date May 15, 1975, from the Republic of Uganda.

He said that Amrik Singh has been in close association with Pakistan based Ranjit Singh Neeta, US Based Paramjit Singh alias Baba Gaddri and Balwinder Singh Possi alias Happy who belongs to KZF.

"In 2003, on the instructions of Balwinder Possi and Ranjeet Neeta, he called Satta Lasuri and Nirmal Singh for Uganda on sponsorship and managed their stay in Uganda. Further, Amrik arranged a passport for Satta and sent him to Pakistan for getting training in making homemade bombs and other weapon training," the officer said.

Amrik was declared as a proclaimed offender in 2007.

Mr Khakh also said that in 2012, Amrik was arrested by Uganda police for indulging in illegal human trafficking and was lodged in Uganda Jail for four years. Due to this case, the Indian embassy in Uganda refused him Indian visa three times.

He added that in January 2017, Amrik reached India via Nepal after staying for two weeks at Kathmandu in Nepal and arrived Delhi from Nepal border via train and moved to his village by bus where he has been living by changing his identity.

Mr Khakh said that Amrik will be produced in the court and will be taken on police remand to quiz him further about the cases and what he has been doing for the past two years here.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.