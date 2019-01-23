Priyanka Gandhi's Appointment Will Strengthen Congress: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics, saying it will strengthen the Congress and party president Rahul Gandhi's agenda for the country.

"It used to be discussed in media, common people and among workers that when will Priyanka Gandhi come into politics. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed her. Congress will be strengthened by this," Mr Gehlot said.

"This will also strengthen the agenda of Rahul Gandhi for the country, for ending Modi rule and for sending fascist powers back home," he added.

The Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the general secretary in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh today.