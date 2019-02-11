Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Phone Message Ahead Of Mega UP Roadshow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's message was sent out through the Congress app and phone calls.

In a message to Congress supporters and voters ahead of her first visit to Uttar Pradesh as party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she hopes to "start a new kind of politics in which everyone - even the weakest - will be a stakeholder".

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia will arrive in Lucknow today on their first trip to the state after being appointed the Congress general secretary in-charges of eastern and western UP respectively.

They will be accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi - all three visiting the key heartland state for the first time after the appointments announced last month.

"I am coming tomorrow to Lucknow to meet all of you. I have hope in my heart that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders -- my young friends, my sisters and even the weakest person, all their voices will be heard," Priyanka Gandhi is heard saying in the audio message shared through the Congress's Shakti App and phone calls to voters.

The Congress has plastered much of Lucknow with posters publicising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lucknow visit.

"Come, let's build a new future, new politics with me. Thank you," she said.

Congress workers have made arrangements for a mega roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party's state headquarters.

The party in Uttar Pradesh is seeing the visit as the virtual launch of the Congress campaign in the state, ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, in his message, said: "Tomorrow I am coming to be with you. The youth of Uttar Pradesh need a roadmap for the future and the state needs change."

"Come, join us and bring change to Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The two general secretaries will interact with party workers at the state Congress office in Lucknow on February 12, 13 and 14, while Rahul Gandhi is likely to return the same day.

