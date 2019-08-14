Priyanka Gandhi's Aide Charged For Assaulting, Threatening UP Journalist

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's aide misbehaved and threatened a journalist during her visit to UP (File)

A journalist has filed a police complaint in UP's Sonbhadra against an aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging he assaulted and threatened him during the Congress general secretary's visit to the district in Uttar Pradesh.

Nitish Kumar Pandey, a resident of Varanasi, said in his written complaint that Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary, Sandeep Singh, also touched his camera when he was covering her visit to Umbha village on Tuesday for a regional TV channel.

Ghorawal police station in-charge CP Pandey confirmed that an FIR or First Information Report has been filed based on the journalist's complaint.

A video of Priyanka Gandhi's aide misbehaving with a journalist during her visit had gone viral on social media. It showed a reporter asking a question to Priyanka Gandhi on scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution when he was pushed back and an argument started.

The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the party in return for money.

The media advisor to the UP chief minister asked the Congress leader to stop doing "theatrics".

In the tweet, Mirtunjay Kumar said, "Priyanka Gandhi ji please stop the theatrics of wiping the tears of the poor".

He wondered where were those who claimed to side with press freedom when Priyanka Gandhi's secretary misbehaved with a journalist and she did not say anything to him.

"The UP government is committed to ensuring security of journalists," Mr Kumar said.

Priyanka Gandhi was visiting Umbha village to meet the families of 10 tribals shot dead in a land dispute last month.



