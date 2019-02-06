Priyanka Gandhi Vadra On The Message Sent With Clickbait Car Ride

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dropped off Robert Vadra at the Enforcement Directorate office.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who accompanied her husband Robert Vadra as he appeared for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate offices in Delhi on Wednesday, said she wanted to send a "clear message" with her appearance. "I stand by my family," she told NDTV.

Mr Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday appeared before the investigating agency in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

His wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied him, in a white Toyota Land Cruiser along with security personnel in tow, and dropped him outside the agency's office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi. She soon left in her convoy of vehicles.

Mr Vadra entered the Enforcement Directorate office at around 3:47 pm while a team of his lawyers had arrived minutes before him.

This is the first time Mr Vadra, also the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged criminal charges of dubious financial dealings.

Mr Vadra has denied these allegations in the past and termed them a political witch-hunt against him.

Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi is married to Mr Vadra and was recently appointed party general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Vadra was directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the central probe agency after he knocked on its door seeking anticipatory bail in this case.

The court had asked him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday after returning from London.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property - located at 12, Bryanston Square - worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Mr Vadra.