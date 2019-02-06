Priyanka Gandhi Drops Robert Vadra To Enforcement Directorate, Big Signal

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dropped off husband Robert Vadra at the Enforcement Directorate's office

Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case. He was asked to join investigation by a Delhi court when he had applied for anticipatory bail last week. The court has given him immunity from arrest till February 16.

Mr Vadra has said he is being subjected to "unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution" for political reasons. His wife and Mr Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has recently joined active politics as a general secretary of the Congress.

In a big signal to the BJP, which has been targeting her over the allegations against her husband, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dropped him off at the probe agency's central Delhi office. She came in a white Toyota Land Cruiser along with Special Protection Group personnel in tow. She soon left in her convoy of vehicles.

The case involves a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Mr Vadra. The agency has also told the court that Mr Vadra owns other properties in London - including two houses worth around nine million pounds, six other flats and other properties.

"We just want him to come and inform about his properties," the Enforcement Directorate counsel had said in the court.

"Gone are days where he possessed only one property in London. Now it is eight properties, each costlier than the other. One is worth 1.89 million pounds," said the BJP's Sambit Patra.

All this - the BJP alleged - was funded by kickbacks when the UPA was in power. Quoting an e-mail trail, Mr Patra said the funds cane from a series of companies floated to "turn black money into white".

"The 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between the gang of corrupt versus transparency of Narendra Modi government," he said.

There are also allegations that Mr Vadra received undue favours in terms of property from the Haryana government under Bhupinder Hooda.