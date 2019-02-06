Robert Vadra Appears Before Probe Agency In Money Laundering Case: Live Updates

This is the first time Robert Vadra, also the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged criminal charges of dubious financial dealings.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 06, 2019 16:35 IST
Robert Vadra was directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the investigation. (File)

New Delhi: 

Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case. He was dropped at the agency's south Delhi office by wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has recently joined active politics as a general secretary of the Congress.

This is the first time Mr Vadra, also the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged criminal charges of dubious financial dealings.

Mr Vadra has denied these allegations in the past and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He was directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the central probe agency after he knocked on its door seeking anticipatory bail in this case.

The case involves a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Mr Vadra. The agency has also told the court that Mr Vadra owns other properties in London - including two houses worth around nine million pounds, six other flats and other properties.

Here are the live updates in the money laundering case:


Feb 06, 2019
16:30 (IST)
Official sources say Robert Vadra will be put through questions on transactions, purchase and possession of certain immovable assets in London and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Feb 06, 2019
16:28 (IST)
Robert Vadra accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office to appear in connection with a money laundering case. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left soon after.

