Robert Vadra Appears Before Probe Agency In Money Laundering Case: Live Updates

Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case. He was dropped at the agency's south Delhi office by wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has recently joined active politics as a general secretary of the Congress.

This is the first time Mr Vadra, also the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged criminal charges of dubious financial dealings.

Mr Vadra has denied these allegations in the past and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He was directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the central probe agency after he knocked on its door seeking anticipatory bail in this case.

The case involves a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Mr Vadra. The agency has also told the court that Mr Vadra owns other properties in London - including two houses worth around nine million pounds, six other flats and other properties.

