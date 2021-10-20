Priyanka Gandhi Stopped From Meeting Family Of UP Man Who Died In Custody

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been stopped from travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Agra to meet the family of a man who allegedly died in police custody earlier today.

The Congress has claimed the UP government - which earlier this month detained Ms Gandhi Vadra to stop her from visiting the families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur incident - is now trying to prevent her from talking to the family of an Arun, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh.

UP Police have said Ms Gandhi Vadra was stopped as she did not have the requisite permissions.

Chaotic visuals from the scene showed Ms Gandhi Vadra surrounded by a sea of people, including policemen, as she tried to make her way past the blockade. Another visual showed a burly UP cop standing in front of her vehicle, with both hands placed firmly on the hood.

Yet another shows more cops in front of the car and apparently persuading her to return.

In a video of the conversation between the Congress leader and the police, she can be heard asking: "Wherever I go... I have to ask for permission?", to which the officer says it is a "law and order issue".

"What is the issue? Someone has died... what is the law and order issue, tell me..." she replies.

There were also some more pleasant visuals with Ms Gandhi Vadra posing for selfies with a few women police officers - all as party workers can be heard chanting and shouting in the background.

Earlier today UP Police said a man - Arun - accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the police station in Jagdishpura died after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra Muniraj G told news agency PTI he fell sick on Tuesday night while a raid was being carried out at his house. He was then taken to a hospital but doctors declared him dead, he said.

Arun was accused of stealing the money on Saturday night from a building that served as the police station's evidence locker, and where he worked as a cleaner.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by UP cops earlier this month while on her way to visit the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur.

She had alleged she was being illegally held at a police compound. UP police said the case against Ms Gandhi Vadra related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace.

Her brother, party MP Rahul Gandhi, was also stopped from visiting the families.

Eventually the UP government relented and allowed opposition parties' delegations (limited to five per group) to visit the farmers' families.

