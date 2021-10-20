Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Held By UP Cops - This One Was For Selfies

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was trying to visit the family of a custodial death victim in Agra.

She may have been stopped by the police from travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Agra to meet the family of a man who died in police custody, but that did not stop Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to pause for selfies with several policewomen on the way.

The Congress leader was seen smiling ear-to-ear as several female officers jostled to get the perfect shot on their cellphones.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Agra to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody, was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway on Wednesday by the police. She later was detained.

They said the Congress general secretary was stopped as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death.

This was the second such standoff with the police for the Congress leader who had been detained earlier this month to stop her from visiting the families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Congress claimed the UP government was trying to prevent her from talking to the family of an Arun Valmiki, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh.

After she was stopped Ms Gandhi Vadra tweeted, asking "what is the government so afraid of?"

"Arun Valmiki died in police custody. His family is seeking justice. I want to visit that family. What is the UP government afraid of? Why am I being stopped? Today is Lord Valmiki Jayanti... PM Modi spoke big on Buddha but this is attacking his message," she tweeted in Hindi.