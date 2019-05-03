'Chowkidar' Farmers Have To Watch Over Crops Under BJP: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing farmers in a village in Rae Bareli, which will vote on May 6.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the BJP government for turning farmers into "watchmen" (chowkidars) and said that the government was busy doing advertisements, while the reality was completely different.

Addressing farmers in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi asked, "How many problems are you people facing from stray cattle?

"Have cow sheds been built as promised? When I visited Faizabad last month, our party candidate showed me a small shed that had been built only recently."

Criticising the BJP government in UP, she said, "What is the condition of farmers in the state? The person who calls himself the 'watchman' (chowkidar) of the country, has turned India's farmers into watchmen by making them sit in their farms to watch over their crops."

"They made false promises and only told lies. Only advertisements are being done and the reality is completely different," she added.

The Congress General Secretary, who is also in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is on her sixth visit to Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency, in the last month-and-a-half.

Rae Bareli will vote on May 6 in the fourth phase.

