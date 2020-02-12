Raising Voice In A Democracy Not A Crime, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi said it is her duty to stand with those against whom injustice has been done. (File)

Ahead of her visit to the Samajwadi Party's stronghold Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, where she is likely to meet families of arrested anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that raising one's voice in a democracy is not a crime.

"Raising voice in a democracy is not a crime. And, it is my duty to stand with those who have been treated unjustly. (Loktantra mein awaaz uthaana julm nahi hai aur mera kartavya hai ki jinke saath julm ho raha hai main unke saath kharhi hoon)," she tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Azamgarh also comes amid questions over Akhilesh Yadav's silence about police action agasinst women protesters.

Several Muslim women, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, had been forcibly removed by the police. An FIR was registered against 35 named and over 100 unidentified people involved in the protests. Of them, 20 people were arrested, the police had said.