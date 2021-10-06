'Stopped From Checking On Wife': Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi's Arrest

Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday said he had been stopped from going to Lucknow to "check on my wife (Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) and make sure she is fine and well".

Mr Vadra also expressed his shock that his wife had still not been allowed to meet her legal counsel.

"I have been stopped (from going) to Lucknow, UP, to check on my wife and make sure she is fine and well. I am shocked beyond belief... how Priyanka has been arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code. I spoke with her yesterday and she informed me she has not been served with any order or notice," Mr Vadra wrote on Facebook.

"... not been produced before a judicial officer, not allowed to meet her legal counsel. I am really worried for her... packed my bag to go to Lucknow when I was informed I won't be allowed to step out of the airport," he said.

Ms Gandhi Vadra was arrested Monday while on her way to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri to visit the families of farmers killed in Sunday's violence.

She has alleged she is being illegally held at a police compound in Sitapur (around 50 km from Lakhimpur Kheri) and has been served no FIR or legal notice over the past two days.

"I have not been served with any order or notice. Nor have they shown me an FIR. I have not been produced in front of a magistrate or any other judicial officer either. I have also not been allowed to meet my legal counsel who has been standing at the gate since morning," she said.

Mr Vadra said it was "totally shocking that as a husband I can't even go and support my wife".

"Thankfully she has huge support of the masses... But for me, my family and my wife comes first. I really hope and pray that she is released soon, and is back home safe," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's extended detention has triggered furious protests from the Congress and other opposition leaders, including Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena.

Her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also been denied permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri; Mr Gandhi has called the UP government's actions a "systematic attack on farmers".

At the time of her arrest, orders under banning the gathering of more than four persons, were in effect in Lakhimpur Kheri, where four farmers were run over by a convoy of vehicles that allegedly included one driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son. Four more died in the violence that followed.

UP police have said the case against Ms Gandhi Vadra, and 10 others, relates to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace.

However, Ms Gandhi Vadra has said she was travelling in a small group - only four people accompanied her - and that eight of those named by the police were not even present.

Apart from Ms Gandhi Vadra, other opposition leaders have also been stopped, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was blocked from leaving Lucknow airport.