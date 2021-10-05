'Why Priyanka Gandhi In Jail When Minister's Free?' Asks Sena's Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut called for a joint opposition against oppression by UP government (File)

If the law is equal for everyone in the country, why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in jail when the "minister" is out free, asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut as he slammed the UP government over Ms Vadra's arrest.

Sanjay Raut met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi earlier today as Congress leaders Priyanka Vadra and Deepender Hooda remain in preventive detention at a guesthouse in Sitapur near Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Shiv Sena MP called for a joint opposition against the oppression meted out by the UP government.

Prior to the meeting, the Shiv Sena leader told reporters: "Priyanka Gandhi is arrested so it's necessary to meet Rahul Gandhi. If the law is equal for everyone then why is Priyanka Gandhi is in jail when the minister is roaming free."

Earlier taking to Twitter, Raut had posted "#LakhimpurKheriViolence has shaken the nation,@priyankagandhi has been arrested UP govt, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is a need for joint opposition action against oppression by Government in UP. Meeting @RahulGandhi at 4.15 pm today".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Harish Rawat also arrived at Rahul Gandhi's residence.

The Uttar Pradesh Police today registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state. According to police officer Brijesh Tripathi, a case was filed against 11 persons including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that she has been detained for 28 hours without any order or FIR.

As many as eight people died after violence erupted in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.