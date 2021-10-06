'Systematic Attack On Farmers': Rahul Gandhi On Mayhem At UP Protest

Rahul Gandhi, denied permission to visit the families of farmers who were killed in the violence-hit Uttar Pradesh district, today affirmed that he will visit Lucknow along with two other people.

"Yesterday, the Prime Minister PM visited Lucknow but he didn't visit Lakhimpur Kheri. It's a systematic attack on farmers," said Rahul Gandhi fronting a press conference ahead of his visit.

PM Modi is yet to speak on the incident.

An SUV, allegedly driven by a Union Minister's son, ran over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident.

"There is dictatorship in India today. Rajneta Uttar Pradesh main nahi jaa sakte. Kal se hume kaha jaa rah hai ki hum nahi jaa sakte. Chhttisgarh ke CM ko nahi milne de rahe. Kyun? Kyunki bhayankar chori ho rahi hai. (Politicians cannot visit the state; we have been told since yesterday that we can't go. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister was not allowed to go. Why? Because there is a great loot going on)," alleged the Congress leader.

Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they're being murdered, the name of a Union minister and his son has come up in the incident, said Rahul Gandhi.

"Hindustan ki awaaz ko kuchla jaa raha hai (The voice of Hindustan is being muzzled)," said the 51-year-old leader.