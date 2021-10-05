Case Against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Over 'Breach Of Peace': UP Official

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arreted when she was going to meet the victims of UP violece

With the Congress questioning the arrest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, officials said Tuesday a case has been registered in Sitapur against her and 10 others under sections related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace.

The case under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) sections 151, 107, 116 (all related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace) has also been registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and party leader Deependra Hooda, the officials said.

"These are preventive sections. Once we get assurance that there would not be violation of peace by them these sections will be removed," Sitapur Sub-divisional Magistrate Pyare Lal Maurya said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arreted on Monday when she was going to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri a day earlier.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Several Congress leaders including P Chidambaram have questioned Ms Gandhi's detention, describing it as "totally illegal" and "unconstitutional".

In a statement, Mr Chidambaram said Tuesday the facts and circumstances concerning Ms Gandhi's detention in Sitapur "conclusively establish that there is no rule of law in UP".

