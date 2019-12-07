Priyanka Gandhi Blames UP Government For Death Of Unnao Woman

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has blamed the UP government for not providing security to the Unnao woman.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for not providing security to the Unnao gang rape victim despite a similar incident taking place earlier in the same district. In a tweet, she said: "Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?"

She was referring to another such alleged attack in the district in July when the car in which a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck.

In another tweet Priyanka Gandhi said: "I pray to God to give courage to the family members of Unnao victim."

The Congress general secretary also went on to say that it is everyone's collective failure as a society that the victim was not able to get justice. "At the social level, we all are guilty, but at the same time, this also points out to the hollow law and order mechanism in UP," she tweeted.

The 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after she was set on fire allegedly by five persons including two men accused of raping her, died on Friday night.