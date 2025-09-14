Priya Sachdev Kapur Makes 1st Appearance After Husband Sunjay Kapur's Death

In her first appearance since her husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur's death, Priya Sachdev Kapur attended the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) meet. She was inducted into the Executive Committee of the ACMA for the year 2025-26. Her updated professional bio now reflects this position, effective from September 12.

She attended the ACMA Annual Convention at Delhi's Taj Palace, the flagship event of the country's auto component industry.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar and also served as chairperson of ACMA. He died in June while playing a polo game in the UK.

The ACMA is the apex body representing the Indian auto component industry. Established in 1959, ACMA's mission is to drive industry growth, job creation and economic prosperity. It has over 950 member companies.

Priya Kapur is also in the middle of a legal storm over the Rs 30,000 crore estate of her late husband. The case, filed in the Delhi High Court, involves allegations from Sunjay Kapur's children from his first marriage, Samaira and Kiaan, as well as his mother and sister, who have raised concerns about the validity of Sunjay Kapur's will.

Sunjay Kapur's children, with mother Karisma Kapoor as legal guardian, have alleged that Priya Kapur forged the will, which reportedly bequeaths the entire estate to her, and that they were excluded from the inheritance. The court has directed Priya Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets and has ordered the will to be placed in a sealed cover for examination.

Priya Kapur has countered these claims, saying that Samaira and Kiaan had already received assets worth Rs 1,900 crore from a family trust before the lawsuit was filed. She maintains that the will is valid and has asked the court to dismiss the allegations as baseless.

The dispute has also involved Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, who supported the claims of Karisma Kapoor's children. Priya Kapur sought her removal from the case, alleging unauthorised interference, and the court has granted this request.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 9.