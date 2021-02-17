Priya Ramani Acquitted In Defamation Case Filed By MJ Akbar: A Timeline

Priya Ramani told the media that she feels "vindicated" after the court verdict

Journalist Priya Ramani, who was acquitted on Wednesday by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case lodged by former minister MJ Akbar, said she felt vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment at work place. Reacting to the judgment by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey, who dismissed the complaint filed by MJ Akbar saying that no charges were proved against her, Priya Ramani said that it feels great to have your truth validated before the court. "It feels amazing, truly does. I feel vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment at work place," she said.

Here is the timeline of MJ Akbar's criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him: