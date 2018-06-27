Private Specialists Hired By Government May Not Get Reservation Benefits

Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot today said the posts announced were temporary (Representational)

Private sector specialists being hired by the central government against crucial joint secretary level posts might not get benefits of reservation meant for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes.

The Union Personnel Ministry had recently advertised ten posts of joint secretaries in select government departments through "lateral entry" mode, thus allowing private sector talents to join government on temporary basis.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot today said the posts announced were temporary.

"These ten posts are temporary. Those appointments (would be) for three years. The government is committed to ensure implementation of reservation (policy) on all permanent posts," he said, implying reservation might not apply in the ten posts of joint secretaries to be filled through lateral entry.

The centre had on June 15 asked all its departments and the state governments to implement reservation in promotion for employees belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

The move followed a verdict by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had on June 5 allowed the centre to go ahead with reservation in promotion for employees belonging to the SC and ST category in "accordance with law".

The top court took into account the centre's submissions that entire process of promotion had come to a "standstill" due to the orders passed by various high courts and the apex court had also ordered for "status quo" in a similar matter in 2015.