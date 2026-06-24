"Private Franchisee Politics": BRS Jabs Congress Over Trump Road In Hyderabad

The opening of a "Donald Trump Avenue" near the US Consulate in Hyderabad is "inconsistent" with the national stance of the Congress, claimed BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar, asking how a Congress-ruled state can honour a figure they criticise at the national level.

"In Hyderabad's Financial District, right next to the US Consulate, the Congress-led Telangana government is attempting to formally inaugurate 'Donald Trump Avenue'. How do you, as the Leader of the Opposition, reconcile this political hypocrisy?" Sravan Kumar wrote in an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, a day before the road was to be inaugurated.

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka jointly unveiled a ceremonial plaque commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue" during a gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence. The inauguration was attended by US Consul General Laura Williams, Telangana ministers, officials, business leaders and members of the diplomatic community.

The BRS leader asked the top Congress leader where the party stands on Donald Trump.

"Delhi's sovereignty rhetoric versus Hyderabad's road theatrics. Where does the Indian National Congress stand on Donald Trump? Has Revanth Congress replaced national ideology with private franchisee politics?" asked Sravan Kumar.

Sravan Kumar said the Telangana government's move was at variance with what Rahul Gandhi advocates at the national level and what his party reportedly stands for in national and international politics.

"There is a serious clash between the ideological principles the grand old Indian National Congress Party preaches at the national level and the political theatre it is currently practising at the state level in Telangana. The absolute disconnect between your central leadership in New Delhi and your state government in Hyderabad leaves ordinary citizens wondering: Does the Congress actually possess a uniform ideological anchor, or does it have different values for each state to fulfil political opportunism beyond the control of the AICC or CWC of the Indian National Congress," the BRS leader wrote.

Sravan Kumar cited a Congress release issued on June 20, which launched a scathing attack on the BJP government's foreign policy.

"The AICC statement laid out highly specific, non-negotiable grievances, which every Indian must pay attention to. Shri Pawan Khera, AICC's national spokesperson, made your party's position unequivocally clear that Donald Trump's administration treats India with condescension, repeatedly insults India, and speaks in a 'language of command, not partnership'. But the ground actions of Revanth Reddy starkly contradict the official policy positions of the AICC," he said.

Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar played down the row.

"I was present at the 250-year celebration event at the USA consulate. I am not aware of the naming. If it was done then also what's wrong with it? He is the USA president and not a criminal. The government will clarify the move," the Telangana minister said.