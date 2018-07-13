Principal, Teacher Of School Arrested For Forcing Girls To Watch Videos

The principal and a teacher of a public school in Darbhanga were arrested on Monday.

The principal and a teacher of a school in Bihar's Darbhanga were arrested on Monday following complaints by girl students that they were made to watch obscene videos and subjected to sexual exploitation, police said.

Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar), Darbhanga, Rakesh Kumar said the principal and a teacher of a public school in Lal Bagh locality were arrested after an FIR was lodged at Town police station.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on behalf of three students, whose guardians have alleged that the girls had accused the teacher of forcing them to watch obscene videos besides indulging in indecent behaviour and the principal paid no heed when the matter was raised before him.

The officer also said that the school has been sealed.

