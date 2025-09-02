Bihar Dhaba Owner Loses Bike In Rally, Gets New Pulsar From Rahul Gandhi

In an unexpected twist to a political roadshow, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently gifted a brand-new Pulsar 220 bike to a dhaba owner from Bihar's Darbhanga, whose motorcycle had disappeared during a rally.

The incident occurred on August 27, when Rahul Gandhi was holding a roadshow and rally in Darbhanga as part of his Voter Adhikar Yatra. During the event, security personnel took several bikes parked near the dhaba. Among them was a Pulsar 220 belonging to Shubham, the owner of the dhaba.

According to Shubham, the security personnel first stopped by his dhaba asking for tea. But soon after, they requested bikes for the roadshow. They assured him that the roadshow was around a 1.5-kilometer stretch, and that the bikes would be returned.

The security personnel took him along on the bike but later, made him sit in a Scorpio. But after the roadshow ended, both the security team and the bike were nowhere to be found.

Later, six bikes were recovered, though not in great condition. Shubham's bike, however, could not be found. He was even called to Motihari and Gopalganj to check, but there was no sign of his bike.

After Shubham spoke to the media about what happened, Congress leader Devender Yadav contacted him and invited him to Patna. On August 31, Shubham received a call telling him to reach Patna by 7:00 am on September 1.

On September 1, during the conclusion of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi personally handed over the keys of a brand-new Pulsar 220 to Shubham from the stage.

Notably, the Congress' 14-day, 1,300-km-long Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday.

The yatra, launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, aimed to highlight the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. It passed through over 110 assembly constituencies in 25 of the 38 districts of the state.



