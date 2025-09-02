Advertisement
UP School Principal Held For Sexual Misconduct With Minor Girl Student

According to police, the girl, a student of a government school, accused the principal of luring her with promises of "nikah" and making inappropriate advances.

Aligarh (UP):

The principal of a government junior high school in Aligarh district has been arrested following allegations of sexual misconduct made by a Class 7 student, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi said the police acted promptly after receiving a complaint from the girl's family on Saturday and arrested the accused on the same day under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Rakesh Kumar said the accused principal has been suspended from service following his arrest.  

