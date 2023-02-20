Principal Set On Fire By Former Student At Madhya Pradesh College

The former student, Ashutosh Srivastava, has also sustained around 40 per cent burns.

A former student at a pharmacy college in Indore torched his principal today over a delay in receiving his mark-sheet, the Madhya Pradesh police has said. The principal of BM Pharmacy College, Vimukta Sharma, 50, sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and is in a critical condition, the police said. She has been admitted in a private hospital.

Around 4 pm, as the principal was about to board her car to return home, Ashutosh Srivastava accosted her and had a heated argument. Then he poured petrol over the principal and set her ablaze, police sources said.

The police said the 22-year-old had tried to kill himself later by jumping into the Tincha waterfalls located near-by. But he was rescued and is receiving treatment for burns in custody. The college is located in Simrol area on the outskirts of Indore.

The police said the man was arrested a few months ago for allegedly attacking a male faculty member of the college with a knife over the same issue.

He got bail and was released from jail a few weeks ago.