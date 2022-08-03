Principal Booked For Siphoning Rs 11 Crore From Mid-Day Meal Scheme: Police

Chandrakant Sharma swindled the money through 'Saraswat Awasiya Shiksha Sewa Samiti'.(File)

A school principal of the basic education department of Firozabad has been booked for allegedly siphoning Rs 11.46 crore of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme, police here said on Tuesday.

The teacher used fake documents to register a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) and used Rs 11.46 crore of the Mid-Day Meal with the help of the officials and staff of his department and banks, Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), Agra, said.

"A case of corruption has been registered against the teacher of the Basic Education Department of Firozabad district Chandrakant Sharma. He is a resident of Shikohabad in Firozabad district. He is working as a principal at Primary School in Jajupur in Tundla in Firozabad district," Alok Sharma, Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), said.

He said the teacher was booked on July 27 along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra.

Chandrakant Sharma swindled the money through 'Saraswat Awasiya Shiksha Sewa Samiti' -- an NGO registered in Shikohabad in Firozabad.

"It was registered in 2007 at the office of deputy registrar of Firms, Societies and Chits in Agra. He used fake ration cards and ID cards to register the NGO," Alok Sharma said.

According to the First Information Report(FIR), the teacher had made his father the president of the NGO, his mother the manager and secretary, and his wife a treasurer.

He also designated positions to other family members and relatives in the NGO.

Later, he declared the death of some members of the NGO, including that of his mother, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)