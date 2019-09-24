Principal Allegedly Slapped For Opposing Birthday Celebrations In College

Dr Laxmikant has claimed the student leader attacked him after he opposed his birthday celebrations.

The principal of a college in Rajasthan was allegedly threatened and attacked by the president of the students' union after he opposed the student leader's birthday celebrations on campus.

The incident happened in Dayanand College in Ajmer on Monday. In a video widely circulated on social media, Dr Laxmikant was seen opposing Sita Ram Chaudhary's birthday celebrations on the campus.

They were also seen indulging in a heated argument after which both attacked each other. Dr Laxmikant has, however, claimed that Mr Chaudhary attacked him first, after which he slapped the students' union president in "self defence".

"The incident happened Monday afternoon in college. The two groups clashed when the principal refused students for birthday celebrations. Both groups have filed a complaint against each other. A case will be registered while investigating further," said Gomaram, Station House Officer (SHO).

"I was on my routine inspection when few students informed me that some students are celebrating birthday and cutting cake. These kinds of celebrations are not allowed on our campus. If the students want to celebrate, they can do so in their private spaces but not in college premises. So when I reached there, Sita Ram Chaudhary was celebrating his birthday along with 40 other students. They were creating nuisance at the campus. So I went there and told him that it is not allowed. But he refused to accept my orders and slapped me. He also threatened me. I slapped him in self-defence," the principal told news agency ANI.

The student's statement on the matter is awaited.

