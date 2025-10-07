2 Women Die After Being Run Over During Family Fight In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Two sisters were run over and killed during a clash between two families in Ajmer, police on Tuesday said. Seven more were injured after being hit by the vehicle.

The incident took place around midnight near the Kayad Tiraha area.

The women were identified as Meenakshi Banjara, 30, and Pinky Banjara, 18, police said.

Civil Lines Station House Officer Shambhu Singh said the women were run over by their nephew's in-laws following a dispute.

The complainant, 30-year-old Ishwar Banjara, the victims' nephew, told police that he had a dispute with his wife who had left for her parental home in Kishangarh about three months ago.

Efforts to bring her back led to arguments between the two families.

He alleged that around midnight, his father-in-law Chhotu Lal and several others attacked them at their home with sticks.

"They attacked the family members. When they tried to escape, they hit them with a vehicle, killing two women," the police said.

Both women were taken to JLN Government Hospital where doctors declared them dead. Police have detained ten suspects in connection with the incident.

