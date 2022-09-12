Prince Harry Vows To 'Honour' His Father In His Role As King Charles III

This was Prince Harry's first public comments since Queen Elizabeth's death. (File)

Prince Harry on Monday paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, calling her his "guiding compass" and vowing to "honour" his father in his new role as King Charles III.

In his first public comments since the queen's death, Harry, 37 -- who quit royal duties to relocate to the United States in early 2020 -- said he was "forever grateful" to her and said she was "sorely missed".

